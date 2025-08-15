Why Richmond BBQ legend Buz Grossberg is putting Buz and Ned's up for sale after 33 years

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — After more than three decades of serving award-winning barbecue to hungry Richmonders, Buz Grossberg is ready to hang up his apron and put his beloved Buz and Ned's Real BBQ on the market.

The 72-year-old pitmaster and restaurant owner has decided it's time to trade the smoker for fishing poles as he looks toward retirement.

"What you see when you get older is that life is fleeting. It is not there for us forever. And that unfortunately includes me," Grossberg said.

Grossberg's West Broad Street location near Parham Road is now for sale, including both the building and the business.

"This place is huge. It is more than I care to handle at my age," Grossberg said.

From pushcart to Richmond institution

Grossberg, a New York native who moved to Richmond as a child, began his barbecue journey in 1992 in downtown Richmond.

"The pushcart was down at 10th and Main in front of what was then SunTrust. And that's the way it started," Grossberg said.

Provided to WTVR

What began as a mobile operation grew into a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Boulevard in 1996, followed by a second location on West Broad Street in 2010.

The Boulevard location closed in 2022.

"I'll always remember that address: 1119 North Boulevard," Grossberg said.

A passion for barbecue

Grossberg credits his success to an unwavering commitment to quality and traditional barbecue methods.

"The primary issue in my business is the quality of the food," Grossberg said. "You know from the volume how successful it is."

His barbecue education came from an aging mentor named Ned, who shared his secret recipes and ignited Grossberg's passion for the craft.

"I love to cook and I love to cook with fire," Grossberg said. "Whatever goes in that pit is being cooked by the heat and the smoke from the wood. No more. No less."

National recognition

Over the years, Buz and Ned's gained national attention, including a 2007 appearance on television when chef Bobby Flay challenged Grossberg to a spare rib showdown.

Grossberg won.

Celebrities like actor Jeff Goldblum and comedian Jerry Seinfeld have also visited his Richmond restaurant.

Provided to WTVR Comedian Jerry Seinfeld and actor Jeff Goldblum visit Buz and Ned's in Richmond.

"There are all these milestones of good feelings throughout that you need to have some of those to keep you sane and going in the business because the business is so difficult," Grossberg said.

Loyal customers and dedicated staff

The restaurant has developed a devoted following over its three decades in business.

"Buz & Ned's is an icon in Richmond. We have been going to Texas, Arizona, Arkansas to other barbecue places, but this is the best. We always come back here," customer Dila McGhee said.

General Manager Tiffany Dowling describes Grossberg as deeply connected to every aspect of his business.

"He is one of a kind. Every piece of this place has him in it. You can just tell that you know it brings him joy when he comes in," Dowling said. "It is never a dull moment in here ever."

Looking toward the future

Grossberg hopes to find a buyer who will maintain the restaurant's high standards, possibly in a smaller location.

"It became me. My business and myself became synonymous," Grossberg said. "The buck stops here."

As for retirement plans, Grossberg is eager to pursue his other passion: fishing.

When asked if retirement sounds appealing, Grossberg enthusiastically responded, "Hell yes!"

WTVR Buz Grossberg in 2025

Despite looking forward to a new chapter, Grossberg acknowledges the significant change ahead.

"[Buz and Ned's is] a lifestyle. It is definitely a lifestyle. It will be different. It will be way different," Grossberg said.

Until that day comes, Grossberg continues to approach each day with the same dedication to his craft.

"The truth is you know after all of these years. I get excited about making the product the way it's supposed to be," Grossberg said. "It gives me a reason to get up in the morning. It fulfills my day."



CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.