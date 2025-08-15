FBI joins investigation: Are Philadelphia's armored truck robberies connected?

CHELTENHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A series of brazen armored truck robberies continues to plague the Philadelphia area, with the latest heist netting criminals up to $800,000 in cash.

The most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday outside a grocery store just north of Philadelphia. Police say two men approached a Brinks truck that was delivering cash to the business. The thieves confronted the driver in broad daylight while armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

"Ordered her to hand over her firearm and then took between 700,000 to 800,000 in cash from the armored car," authorities said.

This marks at least the fifth robbery of cash delivery trucks around Northeast Philadelphia in the past two months.

The FBI has joined local law enforcement in the investigation. In June, Philadelphia police arrested three men in connection with a similar robbery where thieves stole more than $2 million in cash.

Court documents reveal the vehicle used in that crime came from Enterprise Rent A Car, where one suspect worked. Another suspect was employed by Brinks at the time of the crime.

Investigators are now working to determine if these incidents are connected.

"I think there's certainly a possibility that you know one job inspired the other," an investigator said.

The FBI says it's too early to determine if the cases are related, but the investigation continues.

CBS News law enforcement contributor Rodney Harrison explained that technology will play a crucial role in solving these cases.

"There's so many levels of technology that are going to help the FBI and the Philadelphia investigators to get down to the bottom of it to see if these are copycat incidents or if this is a group of individuals that are committing these robberies," Harrison said.

