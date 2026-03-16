Jess Robison is preparing for Chesterfield County's worst day

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Jess Robison plans for disasters before they happen. As Chesterfield County's emergency manager, she is the one making sure every department is ready to respond when they do.

Robison says her role centers on preparing for the unexpected.

"On the day-to-day, my role is planning for the worst day the county is going to see. Whether it's a natural disaster, a man-made disaster, or a technology disaster, we're constantly working with our county partners so if that happens, we're able to respond and take care of life, property, and the environment," Robison said.

That preparation was put to the test during a recent winter storm that trapped Virginians in their homes for days. Robison helped coordinate the county's response, ensuring every department was ready to step in when residents needed help.

"We were creating plans to meet the needs of the community during those times — through mass care initiatives, damage assessments, tree crews, and more," Robison said.

It is a massive operation she leads behind the scenes while first responders carry out those plans in the field.

Robison says growing up, she never imagined this is where her career would take her. She studied criminal justice in college, got married, and while raising kids, volunteered and taught courses for the Department of the Army to keep her skills sharp.

"Really, my unpaid work got me the job of a lifetime. I promoted through the ranks and by 2020 — right as COVID hit — I was named interim coordinator, and it was my job to help lead us through COVID," Robison said.

Along the way, she says she has learned from other women leaders who showed her how to balance leadership and life outside of work.

"When I see women leaders, I look up to them. I learn from them. It takes a great deal of balance — especially for women who have a home life, a family, a spouse, or even other hobbies. I draw from other women leaders and implement that in my day-to-day to make sure I'm taking care of myself as well," Robison said.

As Women's History Month highlights how far women have come in the workforce, Robison says that progress is something she feels personally.

"It's just great to see how far women have come throughout history — where we had traditional roles and were limited based on gender. Now the sky's the limit. We can be anything we want to be," Robison said.

Robison says planning for the worst day the county could face is not easy, but knowing those plans help the community makes it worth it.

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