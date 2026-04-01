Missing Hopewell teen found dead in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — A missing Hopewell teen was found dead in Caroline County Tuesday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

The body of 18-year-old Jayden McComber was found in an outer marshy area of Byrds Mill Pond in Sparta. He was reported missing on March 27.

McComber was found about five miles from where an unidentified woman's body was discovered off Bagby Road on Friday. A man riding an ATV on his property found the woman, who investigators initially thought was a man but later determined was a woman. Officials are still working to identify her.

Investigators believe the two cases are connected.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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