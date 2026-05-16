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Person seriously hurt in Chesterfield crash involving box truck and car

Person seriously hurt in Chesterfield crash involving box truck and car
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CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — One person was seriously injured in a crash involving a box truck and a car in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.

Police responded to the intersection of Beach Road and Qualla Road around 4 p.m.

Three people in the car were injured. One suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was med-flighted from the scene. The other two sustained minor injuries.

The condition of the box truck driver is not yet known.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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