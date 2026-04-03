3 suspects denied bond in the murder of Hopewell teen Jayden McComber

HOPEWELL, Va. — Three of the four suspects arrested in connection with the death of 18-year-old Hopewell High School senior Jayden McComber were denied bond during their initial court appearance Friday.

U.S. Marshals arrested 20-year-old Devonti Gregory Pettaway, 18-year-old Kennady Jade Lambert, 23-year-old Rashad Antonio Mayfield and 19-year-old Jaden Lamont Phillips on Thursday. All four face second-degree murder charges.

Watch: 4 suspects arrested for murder of missing Hopewell teen Jayden McComber

4 suspects arrested for murder of missing Hopewell teen Jayden McComber

Mayfield, Phillips and Pettaway appeared before a judge Friday morning. Lambert is currently being held at the Richmond City Justice Center awaiting her first court appearance. The three suspects who appeared Friday are due back in court on July 17.

McComber was reported missing before his body was found Tuesday afternoon in a marshy area in Caroline County. Officials are also investigating a woman's body found in Caroline County four days before McComber's body was discovered. Police believe the cases are connected, but no charges have been filed in the woman's death.

Curtis Blow, a barber at Kush Kutz Studios in Hopewell, said he cut McComber's hair the morning he disappeared. Blow grew up with McComber's mother and mentored the teen since he was 11 or 12 years old.

WTVR Jayden McComber

"It really hit me hard. Like, I didn't know how to deal with it. I didn't get no sleep that night. I've known Jayden since he was 11-12 years old. I grew up with his mom," Blow said.

WTVR Curtis Blow

Officials have not shared a motive for the murder. Blow said the student-athlete had big plans for his future.

"After getting out of high school, he wanted to work with his dad. He had aspirations to own his own company," Blow said.

McComber showed a selfless side, joining the swim team to support his younger brother.

"They're all young, so, like their life could be thrown away. A life was thrown away. So like, with that being said, it's just, it's no it's no wins," Blow said."He had aspirations, he had work ethic. He was a good kid."

Hopewell Public Schools will have grief counselors on site when students return Monday to help them cope with the death of their classmate.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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