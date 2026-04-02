4 suspects in custody after 2 bodies found in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Four people are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the death of 18-year-old Hopewell High School student Jayden McComber, whose body was found in Caroline County earlier this week.

The U.S. Marshals Service, along with local and federal agencies, arrested the suspects Thursday. The suspects are 20-year-old Devonti Gregory Pettaway of Chesterfield, 18-year-old Kennady Jade Lambert of Hopewell, 23-year-old Rashad Antonio Mayfield of Glen Allen, and 19-year-old Jaden Lamont Phillips of Richmond.

McComber was reported missing last week. His body was discovered Tuesday afternoon in a marshy area of Byrds Mill Pond in Sparta, near the Caroline and King and Queen County line.

This discovery came days after a man riding an ATV found an unidentified woman's body about five miles away off Bagby Road on Friday. Investigators initially thought the victim was a man but later determined the remains belonged to a woman.

Investigators believe the two cases are connected, noting McComber's AirTag pinged about a mile-and-a-half from where the woman's remains were found.

Crime Insider sources said investigators executed a search warrant Thursday morning at a home associated with Mayfield on Brilland Court in Henrico County. There, they found McComber's ID, a credit card, and at least two shell casings. While the search was underway, U.S. Marshals arrested Mayfield during a traffic stop on Broad Street, seizing a gun from his waistband.

The other three suspects were also arrested Thursday at the Pointe at River City Apartments on Kenway Avenue in Henrico.

Watch: Neighbor reacts as suspects arrested after 2 bodies found in Caroline County

Neighbor reacts as suspects arrested after 2 bodies found in Caroline County

George Rodwell, who lives at the apartment complex, expressed shock at the arrests happening near his family.

"I thought it was ICE for a minute and come to find out it was the U.S. Marshals, so I was just curious about what was going on," Rodwell said. "I pray that the family is going to be safe and they get justice."

Full Interview: Sheriff Moser on 4 suspects in custody after 2 bodies found in Caroline County

Exclusive: Sheriff on 4 suspects in custody after 2 bodies found in Caroline County

Caroline County Sheriff Scott Moser praised the multi-agency effort, which included the FBI, Virginia State Police, and investigators from Hopewell, Henrico, and Caroline counties.

"It's no doubt that every agency came together on this. It's just a tragic situation when you have an 18-year-old individual who's a straight-A student doing well, had a scholarship, and he loses his life. It's just a real tragic situation," Moser said.

Moser said technology played a crucial role in the investigation. Investigators recovered McComber's pickup truck in a Virginia Beach motel parking lot on Saturday, March 28.

"The vehicle was thoroughly processed for forensic evidence and yielded valuable investigative leads that assisted in locating Jayden’s remains and identifying those believed to be responsible," the Caroline County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Moser delivered a clear message to anyone thinking of using Caroline County for criminal activity.

"I truly believe they see Caroline as a rural area and you think you can get away with committing these acts and coming to Caroline either to get rid of the body or kill somebody here, and that's not the case. We take it personal," Moser said.

While authorities believe they have captured all suspects in McComber's case, the investigation into the unidentified woman's death continues.

A Meal Train fundraiser has been established to support McComber's loved ones.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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