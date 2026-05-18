Virginia town unveils new 'Love' sign built by student welders

ALBERTA, Va. — The town of Alberta in Brunswick County has unveiled a brand new "love" sign, joining communities across the Commonwealth in celebrating what makes Virginia unique.

The sign was constructed by Sarah Burkett's welding classes at Rowanty Technical Center, made up of students exploring a trade before graduating.

"Having to work through all the hardships and getting to learn how to do all the positions and structural welding. It was definitely fun," Rowanty Technical Center student Jacob Joyner said.

The unveiling drew reaction from local leaders as well.

"I just passed through and did a double take because I didn't know it was coming to fruition so congratulations and thank you so much Dinwiddie Rowanty for putting this through. The vision from Alberta Virginia came to life and it's a marvelous thing to see," Brunswick County Board of Supervisors member Glenda Jackson-Gilliam said.

Town leaders say the colorful display represents Alberta's small-town charm, Southside roots, and the people who continue to keep the community strong. The sign now serves as a new landmark, one that town officials hope will spark tourism, local pride, and social media attention.

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