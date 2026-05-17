Virginians rally for reproductive freedom as constitutional amendment heads to November ballot

RICHMOND, Va. — Around 100 advocates, including families, doctors and nurses, gathered at the Bell Tower Saturday to celebrate the kickoff of the Virginians for Reproductive Freedom Campaign.

The effort came in response to Gov. Abigail Spanberger's proposed constitutional amendment, addressed earlier this year, which aims to protect reproductive rights. Organizers say Virginians should have the right to make their own decisions when it comes to their bodies.

"So here in this campaign we are working to protect birth control, abortion care, miscarriage management, fertility care, childbirth, postpartum, and prenatal care in Virginia's constitution so that no politician can take away the ability of people to make their own healthcare decisions," an attendee said.

The rally was aimed at spreading the word as reproductive rights will be on this November's ballot.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit filed by the Founding Freedoms Law Center argues the proposed constitutional amendment is misleading and violates the Virginia Constitution.

"Virginians deserve to know the truth about what they are voting on. They must be given the chance to make an informed decision, and the question on the ballot must accurately reflect the amendment they are being asked to approve, but the General Assembly has failed in their duty to do that. So we are asking the court to declare the language to be legally inadequate."

No court date has been set for the case, which was filed in Tazewell County.

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