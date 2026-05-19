Richmond Cooling Centers: Where you can cool off in the city this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has announced its cooling center locations for the summer, which will operate from May 19 through Labor Day.

Water and relief from the heat will be available at Richmond Public Library locations, Parks and Recreation outdoor pools, and Southside Plaza.

Pets, except for service animals, are not permitted at any location.

Southside Plaza and Community Resource Center

Southside Plaza, located at 4100 Hull Street Road, and the Community Resource and Training Center, located at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway, will both be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond Public Library locations

Individual library hours are available at rvalibrary.org/about/hours/.



Location Address Main Library 101 E. Franklin Street Belmont 3100 Ellwood Avenue Broad Rock 4820 Old Warwick Road East End 1200 N. 25th Street Ginter Park 1200 W. Brook Avenue Hull Street 1400 Hull Street North Avenue 2901 North Avenue West End 5420 Patterson Avenue Westover Hills 1408 Westover Hills Boulevard

Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Outdoor Pools

Parks and Recreation will begin the 2026 outdoor pool season on Saturday, May 23, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Operation Dates Operation Times Locations May 23 - May 25 1 - 7 p.m. Battery Park, Blackwell, Randolph, and Fairmont Pools May 26 - May 29 4 - 7 p.m. Battery Park, Blackwell, Randolph, and Fairmont Pools May 30 - September 7

Monday - Friday

Noon - 8 p.m. Saturday & Sunday

1 - 7 p.m. Holidays (Juneteenth, July 4, and Labor Day)

1 - 7 p.m All outdoor locations

Pool Location Address Battery Park 2719 Dupont Circle Blackwell 238 E. 14th Street Fairmont 2000 U Street Hotchkiss Field 701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard Powhatan 1000 Apperson Street Woodville 230 Fairfield Avenue

Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter

The Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue will open when temperatures are expected to reach 92°F for two or more consecutive hours during the day.

When open, the shelter will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snacks and water will be available. The shelter will remain open overnight if temperatures are predicted to be 92°F or higher at 9 p.m.

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