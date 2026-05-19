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Richmond Cooling Centers: Where you can cool off in the city this summer

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RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has announced its cooling center locations for the summer, which will operate from May 19 through Labor Day.

Water and relief from the heat will be available at Richmond Public Library locations, Parks and Recreation outdoor pools, and Southside Plaza.

Pets, except for service animals, are not permitted at any location.

Southside Plaza and Community Resource Center

Southside Plaza, located at 4100 Hull Street Road, and the Community Resource and Training Center, located at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway, will both be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Richmond Public Library locations

Individual library hours are available at rvalibrary.org/about/hours/.

LocationAddress
Main Library101 E. Franklin Street
Belmont3100 Ellwood Avenue
Broad Rock4820 Old Warwick Road
East End1200 N. 25th Street
Ginter Park1200 W. Brook Avenue
Hull Street1400 Hull Street
North Avenue2901 North Avenue
West End5420 Patterson Avenue
Westover Hills1408 Westover Hills Boulevard

Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Outdoor Pools

Parks and Recreation will begin the 2026 outdoor pool season on Saturday, May 23, through Monday, Sept. 7.

Operation DatesOperation TimesLocations
May 23 - May 251 - 7 p.m.Battery Park, Blackwell, Randolph, and Fairmont Pools
May 26 - May 294 - 7 p.m.Battery Park, Blackwell, Randolph, and Fairmont Pools
May 30 - September 7

Monday - Friday
Noon - 8 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday
1 - 7 p.m.

Holidays (Juneteenth, July 4, and Labor Day)
1 - 7 p.m

All outdoor locations
Pool LocationAddress
Battery Park2719 Dupont Circle
Blackwell238 E. 14th Street
Fairmont2000 U Street
Hotchkiss Field701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard
Powhatan1000 Apperson Street
Woodville230 Fairfield Avenue

Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter

The Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue will open when temperatures are expected to reach 92°F for two or more consecutive hours during the day.

When open, the shelter will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snacks and water will be available. The shelter will remain open overnight if temperatures are predicted to be 92°F or higher at 9 p.m.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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