Richmond Cooling Centers: Where you can cool off in the city this summer

RICHMOND, Va. — The City of Richmond has announced its cooling center locations for the summer, which will operate from May 19 through Labor Day.
Water and relief from the heat will be available at Richmond Public Library locations, Parks and Recreation outdoor pools, and Southside Plaza.
Pets, except for service animals, are not permitted at any location.
Southside Plaza and Community Resource Center
Southside Plaza, located at 4100 Hull Street Road, and the Community Resource and Training Center, located at 1900 Chamberlayne Parkway, will both be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Richmond Public Library locations
Individual library hours are available at rvalibrary.org/about/hours/.
|Location
|Address
|Main Library
|101 E. Franklin Street
|Belmont
|3100 Ellwood Avenue
|Broad Rock
|4820 Old Warwick Road
|East End
|1200 N. 25th Street
|Ginter Park
|1200 W. Brook Avenue
|Hull Street
|1400 Hull Street
|North Avenue
|2901 North Avenue
|West End
|5420 Patterson Avenue
|Westover Hills
|1408 Westover Hills Boulevard
Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities Outdoor Pools
Parks and Recreation will begin the 2026 outdoor pool season on Saturday, May 23, through Monday, Sept. 7.
|Operation Dates
|Operation Times
|Locations
|May 23 - May 25
|1 - 7 p.m.
|Battery Park, Blackwell, Randolph, and Fairmont Pools
|May 26 - May 29
|4 - 7 p.m.
|Battery Park, Blackwell, Randolph, and Fairmont Pools
|May 30 - September 7
Monday - Friday
Saturday & Sunday
Holidays (Juneteenth, July 4, and Labor Day)
|All outdoor locations
|Pool Location
|Address
|Battery Park
|2719 Dupont Circle
|Blackwell
|238 E. 14th Street
|Fairmont
|2000 U Street
|Hotchkiss Field
|701 E. Brookland Park Boulevard
|Powhatan
|1000 Apperson Street
|Woodville
|230 Fairfield Avenue
Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter
The Salvation Army Extreme Heat and Weather Shelter at 1900 Chamberlayne Avenue will open when temperatures are expected to reach 92°F for two or more consecutive hours during the day.
When open, the shelter will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Snacks and water will be available. The shelter will remain open overnight if temperatures are predicted to be 92°F or higher at 9 p.m.
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