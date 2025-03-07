Former president of Hanover High School Athletic Boosters arrested

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The former president of a high school booster club in Hanover County has been arrested on several charges, including felony credit card fraud.

Janet Miller, who was the head of the Hanover High School Athletic Boosters, faces charges of obtaining money by false pretenses and embezzling a sum greater than one thousand dollars.

Miller was arrested on Feb. 26, according to investigators.

CBS 6 has confirmed that she has a previous criminal history. In 2018, while working as a corrections officer in Indiana, Miller was arrested and charged with official misconduct and having an inappropriate relationship with an inmate. She was ultimately convicted and sentenced to two years,according to WTTV.

CBS 6 reached out to Hanover Schools regarding Miller's recent arrest.

“With regard to the matter involving the boosters, it would not be appropriate for us to comment on a sheriff’s office investigation," Hanover County Public Schools Spokesman Chris Whitley wrote. "It is important to note, however, that boosters are distinct from school administration. We do not appoint booster leadership and do not oversee booster operations.”

Whitley also stated that Hanover High School Activities Director Bob Bollander has stepped away from his job at the school and is now working in the school system’s central office.

Miller is scheduled to be arraigned next week.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube