Mechanicsville children's party venue owner indicted on child sex crimes

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A Mechanicsville children's party venue owner has been indicted on multiple sex crimes against a family member who is a child under the age of 13.

Jerald Dean Miller, who co-owns A Party Playhouse in Mechanicsville, faces charges of rape, sodomy and sexual penetration involving a female family member.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse didn't occur at the business but at Miller's home during what were described as "movie nights."

The victim told investigators the abuse began when she was in kindergarten and continued for years, including times when she was showering. She reported that the most recent incident took place in fall 2024.

Miller already has a criminal record, having been convicted earlier this year for assaulting another family member in a separate misdemeanor case.

Miller and his wife acquired the party venue last fall. The store is empty and the website is down as of Thursday.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office says there is currently no evidence suggesting any offenses occurred involving customers of the business, and they have no information indicating there are additional victims connected to the suspect's business.

Miller is currently out on a $50,000 bond until his trial in November. His bond conditions mandate GPS tracking and prohibit him from contacting the victim in any way.

Miller and his attorney could not be reached for comment.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

