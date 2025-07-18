Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Ashland invites musicians to create songs about Virginia's 'Center of the Universe'

‘Comradery and joy:’ Ashland Song Contest deadline extended to Sunday, Aug. 10
‘Comradery and joy:’ Ashland Song Contest deadline extended to Sunday, Aug. 10
Posted
and last updated

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The town of Ashland is inviting musicians of all ages to find inspiration in the self-proclaimed "Center of the Universe" and turn it into song.

Now in its second season, the Ashland Song Contest brings together artists from all music genres and asks them to write about what they love about the town.

Sarah Forty, who has lived in Ashland for eight years, participated in last year's contest. She says her son's love for the train inspired her previous song. This year, she's taking a more comical approach by writing about the number of cars that get stopped along the tracks by passing trains.

"There was no sense of rivalry or competition among the songwriters who came out. It felt like there was a lot of camaraderie and just joy in hearing one another's music, and so it was a really positive atmosphere. And anyone of any skill level would, I think, have a really good time," Forty said.

The deadline to submit original, family-friendly songs has been extended to Sunday, Aug. 10. The winner will be announced live at Ashland Fourth Fridays on Aug. 22.

One song will win the grand prize, which includes a recording session and a live performance opportunity. Every qualified submission will be included on the album "Songs from the Center of the Universe Volume 2."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Hanover news from WTVR.com

Naval officer gets life sentence for killing pregnant girlfriend Young leukemia patient Ava raising funds for other kids through Anthem LemonAid Teen's rock painting legacy continues through community project after her death New Richmond vending machines will combat fentanyl crisis Children's party venue owner indicted on child sex crimes Anthem LemonAid: Meet inspiring young ambassador for childhood cancer fundraiser 2 Chesterfield firefighters treated for heat illnesses after battling house fire Dad jailed after being accused through controversial autism communication method Hanover firefighters train for water rescues as recent flooding highlights need Google partners with Youngkin to offer AI training courses to Va. job seekers

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone