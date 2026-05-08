Paralyzed Virginia Union grad will walk the stage to earn his Executive MBA

RICHMOND, Va. — Jaiden Picot will walk across the stage at Virginia Union University Saturday to earn his Executive MBA, a goal he set after a 2024 crash left him paralyzed from the waist down.

The 23-year-old was hit by a truck while riding his e-scooter to work in 2024. Despite the life-altering injury, Picot continued pursuing his education through hospitalizations and rehabilitation, and last year walked across the VUU stage to receive his bachelor's degree.

"I would have never thought I'd be here," Picot said.

Saturday marks his second graduation from VUU. He will walk across the stage using robotic technology — something he said he always dreamed of doing.

"It feels good to be able to get up, walk the stage like I really wanted to and what I always dreamed to do," Picot said.

During rehearsal, surrounded by dozens of fellow graduates, Picot said he has learned to focus less on setbacks and more on progress.

"I love to tell myself 1 percent better everyday," Picot said.

His experience navigating life after the accident has also inspired a new mission: helping others with disabilities find accessible housing through a future career in real estate.

"I know how hard this has been for me to find accommodative homes for myself so I just want to help other handicap people like myself to find those homes and be comfortable," Picot said.

When asked what resilience means to him today, Picot did not hesitate.

"Resilience means to me don't let any obstacles get in a way of what you want to achieve. For me it doesn't matter if I'm in this chair or if I can't move my legs. It's the mindset that I want to be successful," Picot said.

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