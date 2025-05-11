Jaiden was hit by a truck and paralyzed from the waist down. Saturday, he walked the stage at graduation.

RICHMOND, Va. — Jaiden Picot, 22, was hit by a truck while riding an e-scooter on his way to work in 2024, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. On Saturday, with the help of robotic technology, he walked the stage at Virginia Union University's graduation to receive his diploma.

Picot has worked to regain his mobility since the injury.

"I want to say it's a dream come true. I know at some point of my injury, I didn't think I would be walking the stage right now," he told CBS 6. "I had pretty serious injuries."

After his high school graduation was canceled due to COVID, Picot was determined to walk at his college graduation.

"Either you're going to give up, or you're going to keep going. That's something I really, truly believe. I just thank God for giving me the strength and the support system around me," Picot said.

After earning his business degree, Picot plans to continue focusing on his recovery and attend graduate school to pursue pharmaceutical studies.

