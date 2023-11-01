Incident backs up traffic on I-95 north in Richmond: 'Seek alternate routes'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Traffic is backed up for more than three miles on Interstate 95 north in Richmond Wednesday afternoon.

VDOT officials said the interstate's right lane near Arthur Ashe Boulevard (mile marker 78.4) was closed because of an "incident."

VDOT

"Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes," officials wrote.

Traffic was backed up for 3.5 miles as of about 4:45 p.m.

