Man shot near Gilpin Court in Richmond, Crime Insider sources say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 14, 2025
RICHMOND, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back on Baker Street near Gilpin Court Tuesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The man's injuries are life-threatening, according to sources. A car related to the incident was left on Chamberlayne Parkway.

Police are investigating. Additionally, an officer broke their ankle while setting up the crime scene.

The incident marks the second shooting of the day in Richmond. The two incidents are not related.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

