Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man shot during argument outside East End convenience store, Crime Insider sources say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 14, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 14, 2025
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot in the leg during an argument in Richmond's East End Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Market Place 14, a convenience store on the corner of Fairmount Avenue and Mosby Street.

Sources say a man who works for a construction company was shot in the leg after an argument broke out outside the store. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone