Boy hospitalized after being hit by driver at Henrico intersection, Crime Insider sources say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 14, 2025
Posted
and last updated

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a Hummer hit a boy at Twin Hickory Road and Nuckols Road in Henrico Tuesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

According to sources, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. The boy, whose age is not known yet, was trapped under the car. He was extricated and taken to the hospital.

Sources say the scene is now clear.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

