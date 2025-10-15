Boy hospitalized after being hit by driver at Henrico intersection, Crime Insider sources say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The driver of a Hummer hit a boy at Twin Hickory Road and Nuckols Road in Henrico Tuesday evening, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

According to sources, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. The boy, whose age is not known yet, was trapped under the car. He was extricated and taken to the hospital.

Sources say the scene is now clear.



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube