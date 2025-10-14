Music world mourns D'Angelo, award-winning R&B artist and Richmond native: 'A true original'

RICHMOND, Va. — Musicians, artists, and other public figures across the country and the world are mourning the loss of Grammy award-winning R&B artist D'Angelo, remembering him as a "visionary" and "true original."

D'Angelo, a Richmond native known outside the public eye as Michael Archer, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer Tuesday, according to a statement from the family.

The statement called him “a shining star of our family and has dimmed his light for us in this life,” adding that they are “eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.”

Friends, peers, and fans alike have been taking to social media to share their memories and condolences.

"A visionary behind classics like Brown Sugar and Voodoo, his sound shaped a generation and spoke to the soul of Black America," civil rights attorney Ben Crump wrote on X. "His impact will live on forever. Rest in power, King."

Soul legend D’Angelo, whose timeless music redefined R&B, has died at 51 from pancreatic cancer. A visionary behind classics like Brown Sugar and Voodoo, his sound shaped a generation and spoke to the soul of Black America. His impact will live on forever. Rest in power, King. pic.twitter.com/PzUNu21ZjG — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) October 14, 2025

Jennifer Hudson wrote on X, "We lost a true original today."

This really hurts ! We lost a true original today. It just doesn’t seem real!! It can’t be . D’Angelo, your voice will live on forever. Rest well, King !!! pic.twitter.com/WpOoUANNtw — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) October 14, 2025

Missy Elliott called for prayers for D'Angelo's son, who also lost his mother, Angie Stone, earlier this year.

Rest Peacefully D’Angelo🙏🏾🕊️

No parent want to see their children go but it’s painful for children to see their parents go to so send prayers up for his son who also lost his mom this year for strength 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XDIRSskF08 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 14, 2025

Musician and producer Nile Rodgers remembered a time D'Angelo played demos for him, which Rodgers called "perfect."

My friend Gary Harris brought this musician named D'Angelo over to my NYC apt. He was trying to figure out what to do with the music he'd brought with him. I listened to every cut...not just out of respect but because it was smoking. At the end of the encounter he asked me, "What… pic.twitter.com/4KjOKLswP9 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) October 14, 2025

Beyond his own catalog, D’Angelo’s artistry shined in collaborations.

He memorably duetted with Lauryn Hill on the soulful ballad “Nothing Even Matters,” a highlight of her landmark 1998 album “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.”

He also contributed to The Roots’ 1996 album “Illadelph Halflife” and was part of the supergroup Black Men United, which yielded one song: “U Will Know,” which D’Angelo wrote and co-produced, for the film “Jason’s Lyric” in 1994.

“I remember hearing your music for the first time… I said to myself damn whoever this is they are anointed,” Jamie Foxx said on social media. “Then when I finally got a chance to see you… Like everyone when they saw the most incredible music video of our time… I was blown away… I thought to myself I have to see this person in concert… I had my chance to see you at the house of blues… You came out and got right down to business… Your voice was silky and flawless… I was graciously envious of your style and your swag…”

Years before stepping back from public view, D'Angelo's life and music were closely intertwined with Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone in the ’90s.

The pair met while he was finishing “Brown Sugar” and bonded over their shared Southern roots and deep church upbringing.

Stone contributed to the album and later collaborated with him on “Everyday,” a song from her 1999 debut album, “Black Diamond.”

Stone once described D’Angelo as her “musical soul mate,” to the AP in 1999, adding that their working relationship was “’like milk and cereal …. Musically, it was magic. It’s something that I have not been able to do with any other producer or musician.” They had a son together, the artist Swayvo Twain, born Michael Archer Jr.

Stone died earlier this year in a car crash. She was 63.

D’Angelo also has a daughter, Imani Archer, who is also a music artist.

In May, D’Angelo withdrew from being a headliner for the 2025 Roots Picnic in Philadelphia due to “an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery (he) had earlier this year,” the artists shared in a statement. D’Angelo said he was advised the performance “could further complicate matters.”

Beyond his biggest singles, D’Angelo’s catalog includes fan favorites like “Me and Those Dreamin’ Eyes of Mine,” “Cruisin’” and “Devil’s Pie.” His influence stretched far beyond the charts: he inspired a wave of artists including Maxwell, Alicia Keys and Frank Ocean.

