Grammy-winning R&B artist, Richmond native D'Angelo dies at 51, reports say

(AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler, file)
FILE - In this Jan. 4, 1996 file photo, R&amp;B singer D'Angelo, right, pose for pictures after announcing nominees for this year's 38th Annual Grammy Awards during ceremonies in New York. D'Angelo is making his comeback: The reclusive singer will give his first U.S. performance in 10 years at the 2012 Essence Music Festival D'Angelo will perform during the festival's opening night. It runs from July 6 to July 8 in New Orleans and also features Trey Songz, Aretha Franklin and Mary J. Blige
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy award-winning R&B artist and Richmond native D'Angelo has died at age 51, according to reports.

TMZ reports that D'Angelo, also known as Michael Eugene Archer, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

D'Angelo released his first album, Brown Sugar, in 1995. He went on to win four Grammy awards in his career, including Best R&B Album twice for Voodoo in 2001 and Black Messiah in 2016.

"Really Love" won Best R&B Song in 2016 and "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" won Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2000.

Per TMZ, D'Angelo is survived by two sons and a daughter.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

