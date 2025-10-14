Grammy-winning R&B artist, Richmond native D'Angelo dies at 51, reports say

RICHMOND, Va. — Grammy award-winning R&B artist and Richmond native D'Angelo has died at age 51, according to reports.

TMZ reports that D'Angelo, also known as Michael Eugene Archer, died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

D'Angelo released his first album, Brown Sugar, in 1995. He went on to win four Grammy awards in his career, including Best R&B Album twice for Voodoo in 2001 and Black Messiah in 2016.

"Really Love" won Best R&B Song in 2016 and "Untitled (How Does It Feel)" won Best Male R&B Vocal Performance in 2000.

Per TMZ, D'Angelo is survived by two sons and a daughter.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

