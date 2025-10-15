Warmer with more sunshine today

RICHMOND, Va. -- There are clouds in eastern Virginia, with mostly clear skies elsewhere.

Clouds to the east will gradually decrease today, with mostly sunny skies elsewhere. It will be breezy with highs in the low and mid 70s. A cold front will pass by this evening.

Tonight will be clear and slightly breezy. Lows will range from the lower to upper 40s.

Thursday will be sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday night into Friday morning will be chilly. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s across the metro, with warmer temperatures near the coast. Our coldest outlying areas will drop into the mid 30s with patchy frost possible. A few spots could dip to the lower 30s.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s Friday night.

The weekend will be warmer. Saturday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Clouds will increase Sunday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers are possible by evening, mostly west of I-95.

Some showers will be around Sunday night until around daybreak Monday.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Lorenzo continues to weaken over the central Atlantic and will not affect land. More information can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

