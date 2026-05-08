Best Products’ design legacy celebrated at Branch Museum exhibit in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Despite its timing, and its name, a just-opened exhibition at the Branch Museum of Design exploring the architectural and graphic design legacy of former Richmond-based retailer Best Products wasn’t intended to coincide with the demise of the company’s old headquarters building in Henrico. It just worked out that way.

“Imagining Best Products” – the title a seeming wink at Henrico’s Best Products Reimagined development project that’s prompting the county to demolish the HQ building – debuted at the Branch Thursday evening and runs through June 21. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.