Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

Actions

Best Products’ design legacy celebrated at Branch Museum exhibit in Richmond

Imagining Best Products
Richmond BizSense
‘Imagining Best Products’ opened at the Branch Museum of Design this week.
Imagining Best Products
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. -- Despite its timing, and its name, a just-opened exhibition at the Branch Museum of Design exploring the architectural and graphic design legacy of former Richmond-based retailer Best Products wasn’t intended to coincide with the demise of the company’s old headquarters building in Henrico. It just worked out that way.

“Imagining Best Products” – the title a seeming wink at Henrico’s Best Products Reimagined development project that’s prompting the county to demolish the HQ building – debuted at the Branch Thursday evening and runs through June 21. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone