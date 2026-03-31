Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes on I-95 north in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two northbound lanes are closed on I-95 in Chesterfield County near West Hundred Road after a multi-vehicle crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The center and right lanes are closed, as well as the right shoulder.

Traffic is backed up about five miles as of 5:30 p.m. Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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