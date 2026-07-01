Man in mobility scooter killed in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a mobility scooter on E. Hundred Road early Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred along the 2800 block of E. Hundred Road at about 5:40 a.m.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a mobility scooter was being operated in the westbound lane of E. Hundred Road when it was struck from behind by another vehicle," a Chesterfield police spokesperson said. "The adult male operator of the mobility scooter was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin."

The driver who struck the scooter is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

E. Hundred Road is expected to be closed for several hours from Allied Road to the bridge into Hopewell.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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