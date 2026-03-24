I-64 lanes closed in New Kent after crash

NEW KENT, Va. — Two eastbound lanes of I-64 are closed near New Kent Highway due to a crash, per the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The crash is near the 205.6 mile marker, which is near the exit for Route 249 (New Kent Highway). The center and right lanes are closed as of 9:35 p.m.

Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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