Virginia judge blocks assault weapons ban from taking effect on July 1

RICHMOND, Va. — A Virginia judge has granted a preliminary injunction stopping Virginia State Police from enforcing the state's assault weapons ban, which was set to take effect July 1.

The injunction lasts until December 31 or until a final order is released, according to reporting by Courthouse News.

House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore released a statement on the judge's decision.

"Today's ruling from Lancaster County is welcome, but not unexpected. Republicans warned Democrats repeatedly during the regular session that this law was clearly unconstitutional under multiple U.S. Supreme Court rulings. We look forward to seeing this and other cases continue through the courts."

Some prosecutors won't enforce Virginia's incoming assault weapons ban, citing constitutional concerns

The Virginia Citizens Defense League also responded, saying it is "extremely pleased with the temporary injunction that was issued today against the unconstitutional assault firearm ban."

"We expect the Commonwealth to appeal and we expect to prevail."

Attorney General Jay Jones confirmed the Commonwealth will appeal, issuing a statement that reads:

"Gun violence is the key driver of violent crime in this Commonwealth and nation, and assault weapons are designed intentionally to inflict maximum damage in a matter of seconds. The assault weapons ban passed by the General Assembly and signed by the Governor will save lives in the Commonwealth and is compliant with the Constitution of Virginia. This ruling is disappointing and puts our communities at risk. The Commonwealth will urgently file a motion to stay this ruling and appeal this temporary injunction. We will continue to vigorously defend Virginia's assault weapons ban and magazine capacity restrictions and uphold the laws designed to keep Virginians safe."

Gov. Abigail Spanberger's office shared the following statement:

"Governor Spanberger firmly believes that firearms designed to inflict maximum casualties do not belong in our communities, near our kids and schools, or on Virginia’s streets. The Governor signed this commonsense legislation to save lives and protect law enforcement officers, kids, and families from gun violence — and the Governor remains committed to making the Commonwealth a safer place for every family."



This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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