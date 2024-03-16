Watch Now
Driver killed ran red light before hitting mail truck, fire hydrant in Richmond, police say

Posted at 4:52 PM, Mar 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-16 16:53:52-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was killed after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a mail truck and then ran into a fire hydrant on Richmond's Southside early Saturday morning, according to authorities.

Police were called to the 700 block of Hull Street for a report of the wreck just after 4:10 a.m., Officer Phon Hoonsan with Richmond Police said.

"The driver and sole occupant of a vehicle that had been traveling east on Hull Street that struck a USPS truck that was traveling south on Commerce Road," Hoonsan wrote. "The striking vehicle left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant and came to rest on its side."

Police said the driver, whose name has not yet been released, died of his injuries at the scene.

There was no word if the driver of the mail truck was injured.

The RPD Crash Team said the driver who died ran a red light, which resulted in the collision, Hoonsan said.

Anyone with information about the wreck was asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator T. Harrell at (804-646-5292 or call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com

