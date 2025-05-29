How much Richmond plastic bag tax could cost shoppers

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond is considering a new 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags from grocery and convenience stores.

The proposed tax would appear on shoppers' receipts at checkout. One cent would go to the store, while the remaining 4 cents would go to the city.

Some shoppers worry about the added expense.

"Just the five cents extra... it's really not very much, but it's just the fact that they're charging for it," said Billy Goodlowe.

Other shoppers already bring reusable bags.

"I just have my own bags and I've collected them over the years and I might as well keep them," said one shopper.

According to the ordinance, Richmond distributes 8 million plastic bags per year. The tax could generate around $400,000 in its first year. This money would fund environmental programs and cleanup efforts while reducing plastic waste in landfills.

Laura Thomas, Director of the Office of Sustainability, addressed implementation concerns at a May 21 meeting.

"We'll be across the entire community and we'll have dedicated opportunities to partner with economic development, going face to face with convenience stores throughout the community, those are going to be the most impacted," Thomas said.

Some residents see benefits beyond the environmental impact. Sam Brent and Callan Boytko support the measure.

"They just go in the trash anyway; they're always floating around," Boytko said. "We have a mini poodle and she's terrified of all the bags that are floating around. And if it motivates people to bring their own bags, I think that's great. Like as a reminder. A gentle reminder," they said.

If approved, the disposable bag tax would take effect Jan. 1, 2026.

