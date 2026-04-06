Emergency crews working to get Midlothian house fire under control

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Firefighters are working to control a house fire in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

The fire broke out in the 1500 block of Hawkins Wood Circle in Midlothian late Monday morning.

Our crew at the scene can see firefighters working to get the blaze under control and significant damage to the home.



We are working to learn if anyone was injured in the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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