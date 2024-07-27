Richmond crash damages SUV, downs power line

RICHMOND, Va. -- A crash e left a car badly damaged and downed a power line on Richmond's Southside late Friday night.

Richmond Police were called to Harwood Street near Columbia Street just before midnight.

Video from the scene showed heavy damage to the left side of a white SUV. There was also a downed power pole.

While only one car was at the crash scene, there has been no word from officials yet about the incident or any potential injuries.

SCENE VIDEO: Richmond crash damages car, downs power line

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.