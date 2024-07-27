Richmond crash damages SUV, downs power line

RICHMOND, Va. -- A crash e left a car badly damaged and downed a power line on Richmond's Southside late Friday night.
Richmond Police were called to Harwood Street near Columbia Street just before midnight.
Video from the scene showed heavy damage to the left side of a white SUV. There was also a downed power pole.
While only one car was at the crash scene, there has been no word from officials yet about the incident or any potential injuries.
SCENE VIDEO: Richmond crash damages car, downs power line
SCENE VIDEO: Richmond crash damages car, downs power line
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
📱More Richmond news from WTVR.com
Sunshine with lower humidity this weekend Why a Va. history buff is fighting to correct the grave of a Civil War private Prince tribute band in Richmond celebrates 40 years of 'Purple Rain' He found film in a camera bought online. Now he wants to return the old photos. Richmond Camera to close Carytown store, consolidate to Chesterfield lab Much lower humidity this weekend Mother, widow of Graduation Day shooting victims addresses recent RPS lawsuit Former OEMS employee pleads guilty to several charges, faces 35 years prison What leaders are doing after residents voiced concerns over AC at apartments A look inside the exhibit detailing Richmond's role in Transatlantic slave trade