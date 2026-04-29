New documentary highlights Chesterfield County Jail HARP addiction recovery program

RICHMOND, Va. — A local addiction recovery program is the focus of a new documentary, "What It Takes," which premiered at the Byrd Theater Tuesday.

The film highlights the Helping Addicts Recover Progressively (HARP) program and describes the harsh realities of addiction. It showcases how programs like HARP help inmates build hope and commit to recovery.

Current inmates at the Chesterfield County Jail previewed the documentary for CBS 6 last week. Some watched themselves on the big screen at the premiere.

Watch: Chesterfield County Jail inmates preview HARP documentary that will premiere at Byrd Theatre

Chesterfield County Jail inmates preview HARP documentary that will premiere at Byrd Theatre

Directors hope the film will shine a light on the realities of mental health struggles and substance abuse. Theaters around the nation will show the documentary over the coming weeks.

Local News Chesterfield inmates preview HARP documentary that will premiere at Byrd Theatre Bill Fitzgerald

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