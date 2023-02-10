Hardywood Brewery hosting Parents Night Out benefit for Fox Elementary

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hardywood Brewery is hosting a Fox PTA Parents Night Out event to benefit Richmond Public Schools and Fox Elementary School.
Attendees will be able to take part in a silent auction and raffle for several prizes like vacations, experiences and dining services.
Fox's PTA president said the fundraiser is Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Tickets are $55 and include two drink tickets and appetizers provided by Hardywood.
Click here for more information or to get tickets.
Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Fox Elementary School Fire
- Inspectors found faulty Fox alarm panel 6 months before Richmond school fire
- 10 Richmond schools have fire alarm panels too old to reprogram
- Fox fire response was hindered because somebody didn't reprogram alarm panel
- Fox Elementary alarm failure: 'I don't want someone to get fired, but if that's what it takes'
- Why emergency radios were not monitored by Richmond Schools night of 'catastrophic' fire
- RPS releases security footage from night of Fox fire
- How community is rallying to support Fox Elementary
- RPS will get 'significantly' more than estimated from insurance company
- How the $150,000+ raised for Fox Elementary will be spent
- Veteran teacher can 'feel the love' after fire destroys historic school
- How Richmond Schools are tightening security after Fox fire
- His great-grandfather designed Fox Elementary. Now a piece of his DNA is buried in the ashes.