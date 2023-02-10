Watch Now
Hardywood Brewery hosting Parents Night Out benefit for Fox Elementary

In-depth look at timeline of events since fire at Fox Elementary
Despite devastating fire, Fox Elementary community remains optimistic
Posted at 4:39 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 16:42:33-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hardywood Brewery is hosting a Fox PTA Parents Night Out event to benefit Richmond Public Schools and Fox Elementary School.

Attendees will be able to take part in a silent auction and raffle for several prizes like vacations, experiences and dining services.

Fox's PTA president said the fundraiser is Friday, Feb. 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Tickets are $55 and include two drink tickets and appetizers provided by Hardywood.

Click here for more information or to get tickets.

Fox Fire Benefit

💉WTVR.COM IN-DEPTH: Fox Elementary School Fire

