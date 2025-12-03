Hanover deputies taking kids shopping for holiday gifts is ‘all about connecting’

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Deputies with the Hanover County Sheriff's Office took part in their annual Heroes and Helpers event at a Target store in Mechanicsville on Tuesday.

Ten children participated in the holiday program, which began with pizza and a visit from Santa Claus.

Each child was then paired with a deputy to shop for gifts for their parents, siblings and grandparents.

"For us, it's all about connecting with the community and giving back," Sgt. Steve Wills said. "That's what ultimately everybody wants to do, and we want to do whatever we can to help our community out and support them."

Deputies said the event, which Target sponsors, helps make Christmas brighter for families in the Hanover community and is something they look forward to each year.

