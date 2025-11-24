Video: 2 arrests made after Clay Market vape shop searches

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two people were arrested after police searched eight locations, including four vape shops, during an investigation into the sale of marijuana.

According to the Hanover County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Mohammed Aramin of Richmond and 33-year-old Ihab Aramin of North Chesterfield are both charged with distribution of marijuana. Mohammed Aramin is also charged with distribution of marijuana within 1000 feet of a school.

The arrests come after an investigation over the past few months surrounding the illegal sale of marijuana at Clay's Market on Leadbetter Road in Hanover County. On Thursday, Nov. 20, Hanover officials conducted eight searches across Hanover, Richmond, and Chesterfield:



Clay’s Market located in the 10300 block of Leadbetter Road in Hanover County

Clay Express Mart located in the 800 block of Clay Street in Richmond

Clay Market located in the 1300 block of West Main Street in Richmond

Clay Mart Vapes located in the 1200 block of West Broad Street in Richmond

A residence in the 2800 block of Braidwood Road, Richmond

A residence in the 2700 block of Grantwood Road, Richmond

A residence in the 8300 block of Forest Hill Avenue, North Chesterfield

A storage facility in the 1300 block of W. Main Street, Richmond

Watch: Police search Clay Express Mart in Richmond during marijuana investigation

Police search Clay Express Mart in Richmond during marijuana investigation

Search warrants were also executed on five vehicles related to the investigation. During the searches, officials found marijuana and U.S. currency.

Both suspects were served warrants at the Pamunkey Regional Jail.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app for their mobile devices to submit their tips. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube