Know someone special? CBS 6's Month of Giving is BACK!

RICHMOND, Va. — CBS 6's Month of Giving returns this December to surprise and honor deserving community members throughout the holiday season.

The annual tradition will kick off December 1 and continue every day through New Year's Eve. CBS 6 will partner with Virginia Credit Union to bring holiday cheer to inspiring individuals and community members who could use recognition during the season.

The Month of Giving has become a holiday tradition for the station, focusing on highlighting people who make a difference in the community or those who simply deserve a surprise during the holidays.

You can nominate deserving individuals by sending an email to 6Gives@wtvr.com. The station is actively seeking nominations for people who should be recognized.



📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.