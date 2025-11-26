Multiple employees involved in shootout at FedEx facility in Ashland, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A shootout at a FedEx facility in Ashland Tuesday evening left more than a dozen shell casings scattered across the parking lot, but no reported injuries, according to Crime Insider sources.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. at the facility in the 10900 block of Air Park Drive during shift change. Two men came looking for another employee and opened fire on that person, deputies said.

The targeted employee was being picked up by his mother when the shooting began, and return fire was exchanged, according to sources at the scene.

"We have our drone team which you can hear the drone flying over right now, so we're mapping and processing the scene and we also did a cursory search to make sure there wasn't an innocent bystander that got struck and is laying between vehicles or in the woodline somewhere while they were running for cover," said Sergeant Steve Wills, public information officers.

Shell casings were found both in the parking lot and on Air Park Drive. Deputies used drone technology to map the scene and search for potential victims who may have sought cover during the gunfire.

Law enforcement officials said they will monitor area hospitals throughout the night to ensure no one seeks treatment for gunshot wounds connected to the incident.

The facility is technically located in the town of Ashland but falls within Hanover County jurisdiction.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.