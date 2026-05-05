Hanover County Public Schools gives update on March data security incident

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Hanover County Public Schools is sharing an update about the March "data security incident" that interfered with the division's internet service and multiple systems.

HCPS says an investigation revealed "a malicious actor" gained access to the division's network data and tried to deploy ransomware to encrypt portions of the network. The actor's network access was terminated soon after detection.

The division says it is possible that community members' personal information may have been viewed or accessed, but only to the extent their personal information was provided to HCPS.

"This information may include their full name or first initial and last name combined with their Social Security number, financial account information, driver’s license number, or other government-issued identification. However, we recognize that this information may not have necessarily been shared with HCPS," the division explained.

"We have not received any indication that staff or family information or student information was misused by an unauthorized individual," Monday's update reads. "This information is being shared out of an abundance of caution."

Additional security measures have been implemented for further protection.

"Among other things, we have engaged a leading security service provider to help restore and improve our network, review our system’s architecture, and implement stronger procedures to prevent future attacks," HCPS said.

Anyone with additional questions should contact Experian at 833-918-5811 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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