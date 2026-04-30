Teen charged with sexually assaulting another juvenile at Virginia psychiatric facility

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A teenager faces charges for allegedly sexually assaulting another underage resident at Hallmark Youthcare, an adolescent psychiatric residential treatment center in Goochland County, Virginia.

Virginia State Police say the assault occurred in April of last year.

A second sexual assault investigation from May of last year remains open.

The arrest comes as the facility continues to face scrutiny over its safety record and the concerns of at least one family whose child was placed there.

Grandmother raised concerns about facility

Chrissy Black previously told CBS 6 that she placed her grandson Kayden inside Hallmark Youthcare in March 2024, seeking psychiatric help for him.

Black quickly grew concerned about the facility.

"I started calling during the time frame they give you to call, couldn't get through," Black said. "Ten to 15 times a night, and I couldn't get through, I would leave messages nobody would return my calls."

Black said her breaking point came when Kayden told her he felt suicidal because he was fearful of being hurt by other patients.

Watch: Grandmother raises concerns about Virginia psychiatric treatment center

Grandmother raises concerns about Virginia psychiatric treatment center

"The weekend I signed him out, Kayden called really upset three kids had previously threatened to jump him those three kids jumped another resident in the middle of the night," Black said.

Facility has history of state violations

A previous CBS 6 investigation found the state had cited Hallmark 27 times between January 2024 and September 2025 for violations including employees not adhering to protocol for active supervision, resulting in a resident being sexually assaulted by another resident; an employee assaulting a resident; and an employee leaving a gate open, resulting in two residents running away from the grounds.

Since that investigation, the state found additional violations, including staff verbally abusing residents and staff failing to follow supervision protocols, resulting in three residents accessing the roof during recreational time.

Hallmark responds

In response to questions about what the facility is doing to keep residents safe, Hallmark issued a statement.

"Nothing is more important than the safety and well-being of the children and adolescents entrusted in our care," the statement said.

Hallmark said its team operates under strict clinical and safety protocols with extensive training and continuous oversight to support a safe environment.

The state has not cited any human rights violations at Hallmark since January.

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