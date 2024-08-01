Crime Insider: Man shot on GRTC bus near VCU campus

RICHMOND, Va. -- A man was shot in the leg on a GRTC bus Thursday afternoon in front of VCU's College of Nursing, Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6's Jon Burkett.

The shooting occurred on a bus at North 11th and Leigh Streets in Richmond. Sources say the victim is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. Richmond Police are currently investigating the shooting.

In a VCU letter sent to students, the school wrote that the shooting occurred after a physical altercation broke out on the bus. They also said that the victim does not have any affiliation with VCU.

WTVR Scene in front of VCU College of Nursing

The shooting is not being treated as an active shooter situation.

GRTC released the following statement regarding the shooting:

GRTC condemns the incident of violence that occurred on board a Route 5 bus earlier this evening. We are working closely with law enforcement and refer questions about the incident to the Richmond Police Department. To support the investigation, bus 2313 has been taken out of service, and customers should expect some residual travel impacts along the route.



CBS 6 will continue to update you as we learn new information.

