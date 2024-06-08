Watch Now
What neighbor heard before building on Grace Street partially collapsed

Grace Street Building
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jun 08, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. — A car was damaged by debris after a building partially collapsed along Grace Street in Richmond.

No one was injured, according to officials at the scene, when bricks fell from the side of a top window of the structure in the 200 block of East Grace Street early Saturday morning.

Someone who lives on the top floor of an adjacent building said they heard what sounded like “rocks going down the side of a hill” around 4 a.m.

Officials said someone from the city will investigate the structure on Monday.

