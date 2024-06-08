What neighbor heard before building on Grace Street partially collapsed

RICHMOND, Va. — A car was damaged by debris after a building partially collapsed along Grace Street in Richmond.

No one was injured, according to officials at the scene, when bricks fell from the side of a top window of the structure in the 200 block of East Grace Street early Saturday morning.

Someone who lives on the top floor of an adjacent building said they heard what sounded like “rocks going down the side of a hill” around 4 a.m.

Officials said someone from the city will investigate the structure on Monday.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.