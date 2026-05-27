Judge makes ruling in Goochland Technology Overlay District lawsuit

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A Goochland judge has ordered the county to pare down the thousands of pages of documents it filed with the court in response to a lawsuit that’s challenging a controversial tech overlay district.

In a hearing Tuesday in Goochland Circuit Court, the judge ruled that not all 8,500 documents filed by the county regarding its recently passed technology overlay district will be reviewed in the case brought by four county residents late last year.

A revised set of TOD-related documents will need to be reviewed and submitted by Goochland County in the case, Circuit Court Judge Timothy Sanner ruled on Tuesday. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.