‘Extra special busted goats’ Helen and Stumpy Sarah will soon be up for adoption in Richmond

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jul 10, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two "extra special busted goats," one from the country and one from the city, will soon be up for adoption in Richmond.

Officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control acknowledged that there is "never a dull moment" at the city shelter.

Helen was described as having a raging upper respiratory infection while the other goat, named Stumpy Sarah, was described as having a "stump 3/4 back leg."

Officials said both animals were found as strays, one in New Kent and one in Richmond.

"We are working on treatments for Helen and fattening up Sarah and then they will be up for adoption," officials wrote. "Send them both your good wishes!"

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

