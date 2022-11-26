Former Walmart Supervisor says employees killed in Chesapeake shooting were kind: 'They were not a threat'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. -- The Chesapeake community is still mourning the loss of six people whose lives were cut short in a mass shooting at a Walmart.

They say it's impossible to make sense of what happened as police release disturbing new details about the suspected gunman.

On Friday, Chesapeake officials revealed some of the last words from Andre Bing before they say the Walmart manager shot and killed six employees at work on Tuesday night.

Police found what was titled as "death note" on Bing's phone. The note starts with "sorry God I've failed you". Bing went on to say he failed his management team by convincing them that he was normal, that associates laughed at and mocked him. He said his true intent was not to murder anyone, calling himself the most loving person in the world and that he wishes his parents paid closer attention to his social deficits.

Heaven Jones was friends with the youngest victim, 16-year-old Fernando Chavez-Barron, who just started his job at Walmart, according to family.

"I texted him earlier that day to see like, you know, how he was doing because he worked at the Walmart. And he never replied to me. So it was heartbreaking when I got that information, really tragic.

Jones said she doesn't understand why anyone would want to hurt her friend.

"He was a sweet, genuine person. He kept to himself. A quiet person," Jones said.

Jacqueline Bailey said she worked at the store for 20 years. A former supervisor, she left the job in 2019. She said the employees killed had a huge impact on her life, especially Brian Pendleton and Lorenzo Gamble who she both described as warm and kind.

"Lorenzo, he was just so quiet. I would have to make him speak, make him talk. But other than that, he was, all of them were nice. I'm sorry y'all went through the things that y'all went through. I know that it hurts. I know that it was scary," Bailey said.

Another deceased victim, 22-year-old Tyneka Johnson, was described by a friend as loving.

"I just wish I could just bring her back. She didn't deserve that," Thomas Jones, a friend of Tyneka, said.

Trisha Matthews, who stopped by the memorial on Friday, believes the incident should bring awareness to mental health support.

"There absolutely are always warning signs and we need to take heed to those and take serious measures and precautions. More workplace awareness for safety and violence and how to deal with it and things to look out for so that we can prevent those," Matthews said.

This weekend, a citywide vigil will be held in Chesapeake to honor the lives taken.

"This community is heartbroken by what happened to you guys and your family, and we suffer with you," Matthews said.