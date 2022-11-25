Chesapeake officials release note found on Walmart gunman's phone

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The City of Chesapeake released a note found on the phone of the suspected gunman who opened fire in a Walmart on Tuesday, killing six people and injuring four others before apparently turning the gun himself.

"Sorry God I've failed you, this was not your fault but my own," the manifesto, titled "Death note," begins.

Through forensic analysis, detectives obtained the note from 31-year-old Andre Bing's phone found at the scene.

Bing, who has no criminal history, was an overnight team lead who has been employed with the store since 2010, officials said.

"I remained strong through most of the torment but my dignity was completely taken away beyond repair by my phone getting hacked," the note said.

Bing legally bought a 9mm handgun from a local store the morning of the rampage. Officials said that was the gun he used in the shooting.

"They laughed at me and said that I was like Jeffrey Dahmer. I would have never killed anyone that entered my home," the noted continued.

A box of ammunition and things related to the handgun, such as the receipt and box it came in, were found in Bing's home, officials said.

"The associates gave me evil twisted grins, mocked me and celebrated my down fall the last day. That's why they suffer the same fate as me."

The manifesto rambles on, detailing perceived grievances against specific people, but officials chose to redact those names before making it public.

"My true intent was never to murder anyone believe it or not, I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me," the note continued.

The text mentions several religious references, that he wishes he could start over, that he was led by Satan and he spared the life of one person because they had cancer like his mother.

It ends, "My God forgive me for what I'm going to do...."

*Note: While CBS 6 appreciates the City of Chesapeake's transparency during this investigation, we decided not to include the full text or image of the note out of respect for the victims' families.