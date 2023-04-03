Chesapeake Walmart to reopen nearly five months after 6 employees were killed in mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Walmart said they are preparing to welcome back customers to the Chesapeake location on April 19 after a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people in November of last year.

According to a press release Monday morning, the store underwent significant design changes in the five months since the Nov. 22 tragedy. The remodel will feature "an outdoor memorial space to honor the victims and provide a place of comfort for the survivors."

This memorial space will feature six seating structures in honor of the six Walmart Associates who lost their lives, providing a "peaceful place for people to pause and remember the permanent impact these associates made on our lives," Walmart detailed.

“We are deeply touched by the community’s compassion and support as we continue to heal from last year’s tragedy,” said Alycia Mixon, Walmart store manager. “As we move forward with our reopening, we do so in a way that honors the victims and provides continued support to our associates.”

She continued, “Our associates have been working hard to prepare the store for the community and they look forward to welcoming back our customers.”

This new “store-of-the-future," as Walmart describes it, includes the most innovative and customer-friendly design elements.

The store is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Wed., April 19.

Customers and the community are invited to join the associates for an opening ceremony at 9 a.m.