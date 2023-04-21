PTSD expert has advice as Virginia Walmart reopens after deadly mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Wednesday morning reopening of the Chesapeake Walmart, where a store manager gunned down six of his employees before turning the gun on himself in November, can be an emotionally triggering moment.

“That anxiety. That heart racing. That second guessing – should I even go to Walmart? Those responses are definitely normal,” said Hampton-based clinical psychologist Dr. Kristie Norwood. “Anytime we have a stressful experience, even if we’re just constantly hearing about those experiences that were lived by other people, it can impact us.”

Dr. Norwood specializes in post-traumatic stress disorder. She said the increases in mass shootings in public places across Hampton Roads region can and spark fear.

“[When you] avoid places that are reminders of the trauma [it essentially] shrinks [your] life,” said Dr. Norwood, who stressed seeking professional mental health help when healthy boundaries become obsessions.

“The challenge is when we stay there… where we say I’m no longer going to any grocery store every again. I’m no longer going to any movie theater. It’s never safe for me to be around any human being because something traumatic may happen,” said Dr. Norwood. “ said. “Over time, it can kind of feel like you’re in a prison because you’re limited to certain spaces.”

Dr. Norwood continued, “If we kind of open it up to the entire world, the number of people that go to grocery store every day don’t experience that level of trauma.”

“You can ultimately get your life back,” said Dr. Norwood in support of therapy to process complicated emotions following a mass shooting. “You can eventually start to live a life where you may still feel some of those symptoms, but at least you’re not limited by the event or events that have happened.”

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

You can call or text 988 if you’re in a suicidal crisis or emotional distress. It’s a national network of local crisis centers that provide free and confidential support. They are available to help 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can learn more at 988lifeline.org.

Findtreatment.gov

Findtreatment.gov is a confidential and anonymous resource for locating treatment facilities for mental and substance use disorders in the United States and its territories. Visit https://findtreatment.gov/locator to locate treatment options near you.

National Alliance on Mental Illness Helpline

The NAMI HelpLine is a free, nationwide peer-supported service providing information, resource referrals and support to people living with a mental health condition. You can text “HelpLine” to 62640 or call 800-950-6264. Learn more about additional resources at www.nami.org/help.