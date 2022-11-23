Watch Now
Police: Multiple fatalities, injuries after shooting at Virginia Walmart

Posted at 1:18 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 01:26:26-05

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Walmart on Sam’s Circle around 10:15 p.m. and as soon as they arrived they found evidence of a shooting, Chesapeake police spokesman Leo Kosinski said in a briefing.

Over 35 to 40 minutes, officers found multiple dead people and injured people in the store and put rescue and tactical teams together to go inside and provide life-saving measures, he said.

Police believe there was one shooter, who is dead, he said. They believe that the shooting had stopped when police arrived, Kosinski said. He did not have a number of dead, but said it was “less than 10, right now.”

Kosinski said he doesn’t believe police fired shots, but he could not say whether the shooter was dead of a self-inflicted gunshot.

Mike Kafka, a spokesman for Sentara Healthcare, said in a text message that five patients from the Walmart are being treated at Norfolk General Hospital. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

A reunification center for immediate family of the victims has been set up at the Chesapeake Conference Center at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Sen. Mark Warner tweeted about the shooting early Wednesday morning.

Sen. Louis Lucas also sent her thoughts about the shooting.

This is a developing story that will continue to be updated as information is gathered.

