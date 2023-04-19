LIVE BLOG: Chesapeake Walmart reopens 5 months after 6 killed in mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake is reopening its doors to the public nearly five months after a manager opened fire in the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.

On Wednesday, the store is set to hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. before its grand reopening to the public at 10 a.m.

News 3's team coverage has begun, and you can check back here for live updates throughout the day.

Lydia Johnson/WTKR News 3 anchor Jessica Larché providing live coverage on the morning of the Walmart in the Greenbrier area's reopening.

Raymond Campos/WTKR News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella providing live coverage on the morning of the Walmart in the Greenbrier area's reopening.

6:54 a.m.

News 3 crews on scene say a pavilion for the planned memorial is set up.



The sun is coming up on what’s going to be a beautiful day, as we honor 6 lives lost in a November mass shooting at this Walmart.The store reopens today. You can see the memorial pavilion set up next to the entrance. https://t.co/inUqlo3De1 @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/IoAMssaUU0 — Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) April 19, 2023

7:09 a.m.

Employees have also begun arriving for their first day back.

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

Anthony Sabella/WTKR

7:21 a.m.

The PA system also announced an employee meeting.

