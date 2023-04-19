Watch Now
LIVE BLOG: Chesapeake Walmart reopens 5 months after 6 killed in mass shooting

Chesapeake Walmart on Sam's Circle
Posted at 5:22 AM, Apr 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-19 08:20:50-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake is reopening its doors to the public nearly five months after a manager opened fire in the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.

On Wednesday, the store is set to hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. before its grand reopening to the public at 10 a.m.

News 3's team coverage has begun, and you can check back here for live updates throughout the day.

News 3 anchor Jessica Larché providing live coverage on the morning of the Walmart in the Greenbrier area's reopening.
News 3 anchor Anthony Sabella providing live coverage on the morning of the Walmart in the Greenbrier area's reopening.

6:54 a.m.

News 3 crews on scene say a pavilion for the planned memorial is set up.

7:09 a.m.

Employees have also begun arriving for their first day back.

7:21 a.m.

The PA system also announced an employee meeting.

