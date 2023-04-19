LIVE BLOG: Chesapeake Walmart reopens 5 months after 6 killed in mass shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart on Sam's Circle in Chesapeake is reopening its doors to the public nearly five months after a manager opened fire in the store, killing six people before turning the gun on himself.
On Wednesday, the store is set to hold a ceremony at 9 a.m. before its grand reopening to the public at 10 a.m.
News 3's team coverage has begun, and you can check back here for live updates throughout the day.
6:54 a.m.
News 3 crews on scene say a pavilion for the planned memorial is set up.
The sun is coming up on what’s going to be a beautiful day, as we honor 6 lives lost in a November mass shooting at this Walmart.The store reopens today. You can see the memorial pavilion set up next to the entrance. https://t.co/inUqlo3De1 @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/IoAMssaUU0
— Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) April 19, 2023
7:09 a.m.
Employees have also begun arriving for their first day back.
7:21 a.m.
The PA system also announced an employee meeting.
Voice over the PA system announces employee meeting before things get rolling this morning. Lots of folks with blue shirts and vestsCeremony scheduled for 9 am, store opening at 10. https://t.co/HwOOD9y2s4 @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/4ox0Pbbs7p
— Anthony Sabella (@AnthonyWTKR) April 19, 2023