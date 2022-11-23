PHOTOS: 7 dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, leaving six people dead, police said, in the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.

The store in Chesapeake was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper said.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky told reporters Wednesday that the gunman, who officials said killed himself, was an employee of the store.

Additionally, four people are being treated in hospitals.