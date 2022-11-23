Watch Now
PHOTOS: 7 dead, including gunman, in mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart

A shooter opened fire at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, leaving six people dead, police said, in the country's second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.

The store in Chesapeake was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, a shopper said.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark G. Solesky told reporters Wednesday that the gunman, who officials said killed himself, was an employee of the store.

Additionally, four people are being treated in hospitals.

Walmart Mass Shooting Law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: AP Photo Walmart Mass Shooting A law enforcement investigator wears a protective covering as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: AP Photo Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 12.49.18 AM.png Police investigate after a deadly shooting at a Walmart off of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.Photo by: News 3 Walmart Mass Shooting A Virginia State Trooper re-ties crime scene tape as law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: AP Photo Walmart Mass Shooting Law enforcement enter a command vehicle as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: AP Photo Chesapeake walmart shooting Police investigate a shooting at Walmart in ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 chesapeake shooting Mass shooting in ChesapeakePhoto by: News 3 Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 12.49.32 AM.png Police investigate after a deadly shooting at a Walmart off of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.Photo by: News 3 Screen Shot 2022-11-23 at 12.48.58 AM.png Police investigate after a deadly shooting at a Walmart off of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.Photo by: News 3

Law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. The store was busy just before the shooting Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Photo
A law enforcement investigator wears a protective covering as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Photo
Police investigate after a deadly shooting at a Walmart off of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.News 3
A Virginia State Trooper re-ties crime scene tape as law enforcement work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Photo
Law enforcement enter a command vehicle as they work the scene of a mass shooting at a Walmart, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Chesapeake, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)AP Photo
Police investigate a shooting at Walmart in ChesapeakeNews 3
Mass shooting in ChesapeakeNews 3
Police investigate after a deadly shooting at a Walmart off of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.News 3
Police investigate after a deadly shooting at a Walmart off of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.News 3
